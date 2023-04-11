 Data protection bill ready, to be tabled in monsoon session of Parliament, Centre tells SC
Data protection bill ready, to be tabled in monsoon session of Parliament, Centre tells SC

The top court was hearing a plea filed by two students challenging the contract signed between WhatsApp and the parent Facebook.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday told the constitution bench that a new data protection bill is ready and it will be introduced in the monsoon session of Parliament. This was disclosed by Attorney General R Venkataramani.

The Bench comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar asked him to place the matter before Chief Justice D y Chandrachud to constitute a new bench as Justice Joeph is set to retire on June 16. The matter will come up for hearing in the first week of August.

Former judges, information commissoners seek wider consultation on Data Protection Bill
article-image

Plea filed by students concerned about privacy and free speech

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the court should not link its hearings to the legislatie process, which is complex requiring reference to some House committees.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by two students, Karmanya Singh Sareen and Shreya Sethi -- challenging the contract signed between WhatsApp and the parent Facebook to provide access to calls, photos, texts, videos and documents shared by users, as it violates their privacy and free speech.

RTI activists to reach out to citizens against Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
article-image

