Dashcam Footage Shows Man Being Brutally Attacked With Iron Rod In Broad Daylight In Bengaluru's Kalyan Nagar; Police Respond After Video Goes Viral

@_cavalier_fantome

In a shocking incident near Kalyan Nagar in Bengaluru, a man was brutally attacked with an iron rod in broad daylight. The disturbing incident came to light after an Instagram user @_cavalier_fantome shared the horrific video of the incident, showing an unidentified assailant assaulting the victim with the iron rod before walking away from the scene.

The video, recorded on a dashboard camera of the Instagram user's car, captured the assailant's violent act while the traffic passed by. What's concerning is the lack of intervention from bystanders as the attacker continuously assaulted the victim. Only after the attacker departed did a few passersby step in to aid the victim.

The user posted the video and wrote, "Today, during my drive near Kalyan Nagar, Bangalore, I witnessed a horrifying incident that shook me to the core. On the main road, I saw a person being viciously attacked with a steel rod, while the assailant walked away without a care in the world. This is just a glimpse of the violence that seems to be becoming all too common in our city.I’m deeply concerned about the safety of our community. Is Bangalore still a safe place to call home? It’s heartbreaking to witness such brutality on a daily basis.I urge the authorities of the Karnataka government to take immediate action and ensure that justice is served for the victim. We cannot allow such acts of violence to go unpunished.Please share this post and help spread the word. Together, we can make our city safer for everyone."

Watch the video here:

SHOCKING!



In Bengaluru's Kalyan Nagar, dash camera of a vehicle records a man being assaulted with a rod in broad daylight. Attacker walks out on the road normally.



I've no idea if he survived. @BlrCityPolice look into this



Source of the video: @/_cavalier_fantome on instagram pic.twitter.com/uNy51CBwpY — Waseem ವಸೀಮ್ وسیم (@WazBLR) April 2, 2024

The Bengaluru city police, in a post on X on Tuesday, stated that they have alerted the Banasawadi police station about the incident and assured that necessary action will be taken.

Noted, we have informed to @banasawadips for necessary action. @DCPEASTBCP — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) April 2, 2024

This incident follows closely on the heels of another viral video depicting a woman travelling from Mandiwala St. John's Hospital to Koramangala being pursued and harassed by a group of five individuals on motorcycles.

Watch the video below: