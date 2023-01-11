Darshan Dhaliwal clarifies PM Modi apologising claim: 'Elders never apologise'

US-Based businessman and Philanthropist, Darshan Dhaliwal on Wednesday offered more clarity on his claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly apologised to him for deporting him during the farmer's protest in Delhi in 2021.

"Elders never apologise. PM Modi is a man of big stature, and I respect him a lot. He said that it's my big heart that despite once being sent back, I came to India," Dhaliwal said.

Who is Darshan Dhaliwal?

Darshan Dhaliwal was deported from Delhi airport on October 23–24, 2021, and now, nearly two years after this incident, he has received the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman award and has been recognised for his contribution to business and community welfare.

Dhaliwal said the conversation took place in April 2022 when PM Modi received a Sikh delegation at his official residence in Delhi, when speaking with the Wire.

This meeting was called 'Sadbhavana: A Gesture of Goodwill' which was led by the PM and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

What Dhaliwal claims the PM said?

He further went on to say that he was not troubled when he was deported, and he is elated to receive this honour. He also added that he has always been with the community and will continue to serve it.

He told the Wire that PM Modi said, "Hum se galti ho gayi thi jo humne aap ko wapis bheja, aap ka baddapan hai ki humare kehne par aap phir aye." (We committed a mistake by deporting you but you were gracious to accept our invitation) This Dhaliwal claimed was in front of 150 people at the PM's residence.