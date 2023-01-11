PM Narendra Modi apologised, said 'humse badi galti ho gayi' says, Darshan Dhaliwal | Twitter - shivraj singh virk

US-Based businessman and Philanthropist, Darshan Dhaliwal during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas received the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman award, which is the highest honor conferred to any non-resident Indian. In October 2021, he was deported from the Delhi airport for organising the largest langar during the farmers' protest. Speaking to the Wire, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had apologised to him in front of around 150 people, and he said that he had made a big mistake.

Darshan Dhaliwal was deported from Delhi airport on October 23–24, 2021, and now, nearly two years after this incident, he has received the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman award and has been recognised for his contribution to business and community welfare.

President #DroupadiMurmu confers #PravasiBharatiyaSamman Award on Dr. Darshan Singh Dhaliwal(USA) for his contribution in Business and Community Welfare



Founder of Bulk Petroleum Corporation, Dr.Dhaliwal has provided thousands of scholarships for Indian Students@IndianEmbassyUS pic.twitter.com/eeMARIxblI — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 10, 2023

Dhaliwal said the conversation took place in April 2022 when PM Modi received a Sikh delegation at his official residence in Delhi, when speaking with the Wire. This meeting was called 'Sadbhavana: A Gesture of Goodwill' which was led by the PM and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

He further went on to say that he was not troubled when he was deported, and he is elated to receive this honour. He also added that he has always been with the community and will continue to serve it.

He told the Wire that PM Modi said, "Hum se galti ho gayi thi jo humne aap ko wapis bheja, aap ka baddapan hai ki humare kehne par aap phir aye." (We committed a mistake by deporting you but you were gracious to accept our invitation) This Dhaliwal claimed was in front of 150 people at the PM's residence.

Speaking about the protest, he said he was given two options by the officials: either to stop the langar and mediate with the farmers or go back. He had decided to help the farmers only as social work after he saw a video. He only supported the farmers for their food and their stay, but he was never with the farmers or with the law. He just wanted to do social work, and supporting anyone would be politics.

Dhaliwal also met Prime Minister Modi during the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, saying that the PM recognised him, and he also added that he invited PM Modi to visit him and his family there.