PM Narendra Modi to visit Belagavi: Inauguration of two-day National Youth Conference held on Jan 12

Narendra Modi | File Photo

Belagavi (Karnataka): On the occasion of National Youth Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Karnataka's Belagavi. The government of India has delcared to celebrate January 12 as National Youth Day.

The two-day mega event is to be held at the district grounds of Belagavi city. More than 6 thousand young men and women from different parts of the country are expected to be a part of the convention. Apart from India, people from a few other countries are also expected to participate in the event.

Modi will also dedicate New Belagavi Railway Station along with a Fully completed Coaching Depot to the Nation. He may also launch and announce a Premium Train originating from Belagavi.

During this visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be accompanied by 6-7 Central Ministers including the Union Railway Minister, Coal Minister, and Various Members of Parliament(s) Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha of Karnataka and Belagavi Zone.

PM Modi's visit will be very crucial having the Karnataka elections to be held soon. He is expected to strengthen the party's image in the various crucial constituencies of Karnataka during his visit.

Amid the ongoing high voltage drama on Maharashtra-Karnataka border row, Modi's visit to Belagavi will be looked upon as a very important event.