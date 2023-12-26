Dangerous! Rats Create Havoc At Hopitals In UP's Rampur & Aligarh; Videos Show Rodents Running Over Patients

Rats Create Havoc At Hopitals In Rampur & Aligarh; Videos Show Rodents Running Over Patients | Twitter

Rampur: Several appalling videos have hit the internet which have raised serious questions over the situation of hygiene in the government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh. The videos are being shared in large numbers on various social media accounts in which rats are seen creating havoc and running over patients at the hospitals in the state. The incident is said to be worrying for the patients who are admitted in the hospitals and receiving treatment.

Rats are seen running up and down the beds

The incident came to light from Rampur District Hospital where rats are seen running up and down the beds where patients are lying with blankets on their faces. The rats are also seen running on the floors of the hospitals. The hospital is infested heavily by rats which dangerous for the patients for the patients. The rats can bite the patients and also eat their food and medicines which is kept along side them.

Another hospital infested with rats

Another such video has also came to light from another hospital from Uttar Pradesh. The video is said to have shot at the District Government Hospital Malkhan Singh in Aligarh. It can be seen in the video that rats are creating a ruckus at the hospital and running helter and skelter on the floors of the hospital. The rats may also harm patients who are admitted at the hospital and also may bite them.

These rats are very dangerous as they might spread infections

These rats are very dangerous as they might spread infections among the patients which may transfer to other people with whom the patients meet in the hospital or after being discharged from the hospital.

The authorities need to take action

The authorities need to take action against these rats as it is very dangerous for the patients and also the other people who visit the hospital for emergencies and also the staff working in the hospital.

COVID-19 is spreading again in the country

The authorities have not taken any lesson from the COVID-19 outbreak and the situation at these health facilities is still alrming. The state government should also intervene and take strict and necessary actions to avert such situation in the hospitals.