Damage To Public Property Caused By Miscreants Will Be Compensated, Assures Uttarakhand Govt

The Uttarakhand government has taken a big step towards tightening the noose against those who are spreading mischief. The damage caused to public property during riots and unrest will be recovered from those who caused the damage. A claims tribunal will be constituted for this.

In the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday, the Cabinet has given its approval to make a law related to this.

During strikes, bandhs, disturbances or protests, protesters damage public property. This also causes damage to government and private properties. Till now there was no concrete system in Uttarakhand to compensate for this.

The Uttarakhand government will now take strict action against those who riot and spread unrest.

An important decision regarding this was taken in the state cabinet meeting held today. In this regard, a case is registered for causing damage to government or private property, the Circle Officer will send his report to the concerned District Magistrate.

The Claims Tribunal constituted by the District Magistrate will assess the loss through the Court Commissioner. After which recovery will be made from the concerned person under this law.

"The Cabinet has approved the constitution of a Special Tribunal during the Cabinet meeting today with the objective of taking strict action against riots and unrest. The compensation for the damage to public property caused during the riots will be recovered from the rioters themselves.

"Those who disturb the peace will have to pay a heavy price and state will set an example which will be remembered for years by the generations of rioters who tarnished the sacred land of Devbhoomi," said CM Dhami.