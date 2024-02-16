DAC Clears ₹84,560 Crore Capital Acquisition Boost For Armed Forces And Coast Guard

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | ANI

In a significant move aimed at bolstering the capabilities of the Armed Forces and the Indian Coast Guard, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has greenlighted capital acquisition proposals totaling Rs 84,560 crore. The proposals, approved on February 16, 2024, under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, place a special emphasis on sourcing various equipment from Indian vendors.

Among the approved proposals are acquisitions for cutting-edge technologies to enhance operational effectiveness across different domains. Noteworthy acquisitions include the procurement of new generation anti-tank mines with seismic sensors and remote deactivation features, along with Canister Launched Anti-Armour Loiter Munition Systems to bolster engagement capabilities in Tactical Battle Areas.

Furthermore, to fortify Air Defence Systems and bolster surveillance capabilities, the DAC has sanctioned the procurement of Air Defence Tactical Control Radar. The council has also given the nod for the acquisition of Medium Range Maritime Reconnaissance and Multi-Mission Maritime Aircraft to strengthen surveillance and interdiction capabilities over India's vast maritime territory.

In a bid to stay ahead of potential threats posed by adversaries, approvals have been granted for the procurement of Active Towed Array Sonar and Heavy Weight Torpedoes to enhance naval attack capabilities. Additionally, sustainment support for MH60R aircraft through the Foreign Military Sale route with the US Government has been approved.

The DAC has also greenlighted the acquisition of Flight Refueller Aircraft to enhance the Indian Air Force's operational reach. Furthermore, the procurement of Software Defined Radios for the Indian Coast Guard has been approved to ensure seamless communication with secure networking capabilities.

To foster a conducive environment for defense startups and promote the procurement of advanced technologies, the DAC has sanctioned amendments in the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020. These amendments aim to streamline benchmarking, cost computation, payment schedules, and procurement quantities, providing a significant boost to startups and MSMEs under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and Technology Development Fund (TDF) schemes, aligning with the government's vision of 'Ease of Doing Business.'