Cyclone Tauktkae: All airlines cancel flight operations to and from Goa for May 16

In the view of the Cyclone Tauktkae which has intensified into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' the Goa Airport said that all airlines have cancelled their flight operations to and from Goa for today (May 16).

As the cyclone hits the state, at least one person was crushed under an uprooted tree, as normal life was thrown out of gear due to heavy rains and gusty winds causing heavy damage across the state, which has suffered from a major power outage for several hours now.

Sheetal Patil, 34, succumbed to injuries in the beach village of Anjuna after she was hit by a coconut tree that was uprooted in the cyclonic winds.