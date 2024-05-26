Cyclone Remal Intensifies, Set To Make Landfall With Wind Speed Upto 135 Kmph; PM Modi Chairs Emergency Meet

Kolkata: Cyclone Remal has intensified and is set to make landfall between the coast of Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh on May 26 midnight with wind speed gusting up to 135 kmph.

“The landfall is likely to take place between Sagar Island and Khepupara, close to southwest of Mongla (Bangladesh) by midnight of May 26, 2024, as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph. This will lead to heavy rainfall activity. The cyclone is under the continuous surveillance of Kolkata Doppler Weather Radar,” said weatherman Somenath Dutta.

At the time of reporting heavy rainfall started at the coastal areas and due to strong winds, many trees also got uprooted.

#WestBengal | In the wake of #CycloneRemal total of 14 teams of @2_ndrf have been deployed to vulnerable areas of 9 districts of West Bengal.



Apart from this additional teams have been earmarked to move on short notice as per requirement. pic.twitter.com/ZJiX9Ckzok — DD News (@DDNewslive) May 26, 2024

According to IMD during the landfall between 11 pm to 1 am not just the coastal areas, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 parganas, South 24 parganas and Kolkata will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall which will continue till Monday and red alert has been given to these places.

The weatherman also warned people of not venturing out till at least 10 am on Monday and also mentioned that chances of places getting inundated is high.

“The water level of Hooghly River will increase by at least 16 feet. Chances of destruction of thatched houses and uprooting of trees especially coconut, papaya are high so one should be careful if they are venturing outside,” further added the weatherman also mentioning that the cyclone Remal will also affect few places of North Bengal.

In Kolkata the wind speed is expected to be 90 kmph.

Both domestic and international flights till 9 am on Monday have been cancelled. Several long distance trains have also been rescheduled due to cyclone Remal.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the KMC is prepared to tackle the cyclone and also that the full corporation will clean the city if trees are uprooted and places are inundated at the earliest.

Helpline numbers have been opened in both Kolkata police headquarters at Lalbazar and in KMC. Electric supply has also opened helpline numbers and a control room is also set up in state secretariat Nabanna. Both state and national disaster management are also monitoring the situation. For information or assistance during the cyclone, the public can call the control room at 1070 or 033 22143526.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also asked people not to put extra load on electricity during the landfall of the cyclone.

“The state government has been monitoring the situation. There are several flood centres now. People should avoid giving extra load on electricity and if possible should avoid switching air conditioners,” said Mamata.

The CPI (M) had also kept Red Volunteers ready to serve people in the hour of need.

People of the coastal areas were also seen going to distant places as the water level is expected to rise.

"Reviewed the preparedness in the wake of Cyclone Remal. Took stock of the disaster management infrastructure and other related aspects. I pray for everyone’s safety and well being," posted PM Modi in a post on X.

In a statement by Raj Bhavan, Bose said, “The impending Cyclone Remal approaches and is expected to make landfall in a few hours. It is important to follow standard cyclone related procedures issued by the competent authorities. In this hour of need we should all act together with confidence and determination. We will certainly brave the storm. Governor urges everyone to be alert and follow the instructions and news updates. The instructions issued by the Disaster Management Authorities may be followed meticulously.”