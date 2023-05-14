Cyclone Mocha updates: Powerful super cyclonic storm to hit Bangladesh, Myanmar coasts by today noon

Cyclone Mocha likely to intensify as 'extremely severe' storm as it approaches Bangladesh, Myanmar | Twitter

Super Cyclone Mocha is wreaking havoc in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday, as it barrels towards the coast of Myanmar and Bangladesh with wind speeds of up to 210 kilometers per hour. The catastrophic event, equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane, has prompted both countries to prepare for the worst.

The World Meteorological Organization has warned of heavy rain, flooding, and landslides in the region, as Cyclone Mocha is expected to cause widespread destruction.

Evacuations and shelter for Rohingya refugees

Both Myanmar and Bangladesh have taken measures to ensure the safety of their citizens by evacuating thousands of people to over 4,000 safety camps. Among those evacuated are Rohingya refugees who were displaced from Myanmar after violence broke out in 2017.

According to local officials, over 4 lakh people have been evacuated to safe shelters in Bangladesh alone, as the country braces for the impact of the super cyclone. In Myanmar, the government has also started evacuating people from the coastal regions in Rakhine state.

Impact on coastal areas

As Cyclone Mocha inches closer to the coasts of Myanmar and Bangladesh, the peripheral effects of the storm have already begun to be felt. The area is experiencing intermittent rain, and the winds have strengthened to 260 kilometers per hour.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has stated that the super cyclone is moving towards the coastal areas of Bangladesh and Myanmar, with winds up to 210 km/h. The cyclone is expected to cross the Cox's Bazar-North Myanmar's coast between 9 am and 3 pm on Sunday.

The IMD's Prediction on super cyclone

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning, stating that Cyclone Mocha is a significant threat to the region. The IMD has predicted that the cyclone will cross the coasts of Myanmar and Bangladesh by noon on Sunday.

The ESCS “Mocha” lay centered at 0530hrs IST of 14th May 2023 over Northeast & adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal near lat 18.7N & long 91.5E. likely to cross between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) & Kyaukpyu (Myanmar), close to Sittwe (Myanmar) around noon of today. pic.twitter.com/795KRhyxQr — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 14, 2023

The IMD has urged people to stay indoors and avoid going out until the storm has passed. The IMD has also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and has asked them to return to the shore.