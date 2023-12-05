Cyclone Michaung: Viral Video Shows People Playing, Having Fun In Flood Waters As Heavy Rains Lash TN, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry |

Severe rainfall, from the Cyclone Michaung, has been causing widespread devastation in Chennai and surrounding areas, resulting in deaths of 12 individuals. At this juncture when aid and prayers reach the capital city, an amusing video claiming to be from Chennai, taking rounds on social media, has caught netizens' attention. It shows a group of people stuck in the flood situation, making the best use of the water that submerged their daily lives.

The viral video

The situation has been grim in the city with rains flooding the city and putting life at a standstill for citizens. But in this video, some people are seen playing, swimming and having a jolly time in the flood waters.

People on social media :prayers for Chennai they are in trouble 🙏



Meanwhile people of chennai : pic.twitter.com/7XY32qJozE — Mask 🎭 (@Mr_LoLwa) December 5, 2023

This video is unverified by the FPJ. Nevertheless, it reflects people's resilience in times of hardship. They seem to be creating and finding happiness in the most unlikely of places.

Several videos from the flood-affected regions have gone viral on social media. But this particular video stands out in putting a smile across our faces.

State govt asks aid to centre

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu has requested an interim financial aid of Rs 5,000 crore from the Central government to facilitate relief efforts for the affected population and the reconstruction of infrastructure damaged by relentless rains in Chennai and other districts of the state.

Cyclone Michaung & its menace

Authorities reported that Cyclone Michaung, classified as a severe cyclonic storm, was currently making landfall, with its eye located near Bapatla on the south Andhra Pradesh coast. The meteorological observations indicated that the weather system over the west-central Bay of Bengal, running parallel to the south Andhra Pradesh coast, was moving nearly northwards and is anticipated to complete its crossing in the coming hours.

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre highlighted that the intensity of gales near the center of the severe cyclonic storm ranged from 90 to 100 km per hour, with gusts reaching up to 110 kmph.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Fields in several parts of Machilipatnam in Krishna district submerge due to rainfall and waterlogging as an impact of Severe Cyclonic Storm Michaung.



Michaung is likely to make landfall today on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and… pic.twitter.com/WbAqdChaEs — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority told PTI that a total of 9,454 individuals have been evacuated from the districts of Konaseema, Kakinada, Krishna, Bapatla, and Prakasam.

These evacuees are now sheltered in 211 relief camps, safeguarding them from the cyclone's impact.