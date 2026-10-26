Cyclone Arnab To Hit Andhra Coast As Very Severe Storm, Centre Directs States To Ensure Zero Casualties | X @Indiametdept

New Delhi: Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan on Monday directed agencies to ensure zero loss of life and minimal damage to property and infrastructure as cyclone 'Arnab' looms over Bay of Bengal.

Chairing a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review preparedness ahead of the cyclone's landfall, he directed that, in event of any damage, essential services be restored at the earliest.

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He said, in addition to Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and the Union Territory of Puducherry, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) should suitably alert eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, since high rainfall was also expected there.

The IMD informed the committee that a deep depression over east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal has moved westward, and has intensified into cyclonic storm 'Arnab'.

At 5.30 am Monday, the cyclone lay centred over east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal -- about 590 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman Islands), 650 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 830 km east of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 910 km east of Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh), the IMD said.

"It is forecast to move west-northwestwards till October 27 and then northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

"It is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained winds of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of October 28, 2026. Thereafter, it is likely to affect districts in Telangana, southern Odisha, south and central Chhattisgarh, apart from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," a government statement said.

The meeting was attended by the Union home secretary; chief secretaries and senior officials of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and the Union Territory of Puducherry; Union secretaries of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA); Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC); and the director generals of NDRF, IMD, Indian Coast Guard and MHA's media and communication department, besides senior officers of the IMD and MHA.

The chief secretaries and senior officials of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry apprised the committee of the measures being undertaken by the administration.

"It was informed that adequate shelters and evacuation arrangements have been made, and necessary NDRF and SDRF teams have been kept on standby. District control rooms have also been activated, and they are monitoring the situation," the statement said.

Fishers have been advised not to venture towards southwest and central Bay of Bengal, or along and off the coasts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Yanam (Puducherry) from October 26-29, with those already at sea having returned, it said.

All standard operating procedures (SOPs) are in place, necessary guidelines have been issued, and precautionary measures are being taken to minimise damage from the cyclonic storm, Union ministries told the committee.

"The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) informed that they have deployed teams, with additional teams on standby. Rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard, along with their ships and aircraft, have been kept ready. Indian Coast Guard has so far shepherded multiple ships/boats to jetties/shore, and the remaining ships have been alerted to return to the coast," it said.

The Union home secretary informed the committee that the ministry, NDMA and IMD are continuously monitoring the situation and coordinating with the ministries and concerned departments, state governments and other agencies.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)