Tamil Nadu Monsoon: 14 Killed In Lightning Strikes, 62 Landslides Reported In Nilgiris; Tourists Barred From Hill Stations | ANI & X

Chennai, Oct 26: Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister K A Sengottaiyan on Monday said 14 people have died due to lightning strikes since the onset of the Northeast monsoon, even as intensifying rains triggered red alerts and prompted authorities to bar tourist entry to major hill stations.

Detailing the state's monsoon relief efforts, Sengottaiyan said families of the deceased have been provided Rs 4 lakh each as compensation.

He firmly dismissed media reports claiming 35 rain-related fatalities in a single day.

"Whether the remaining reported casualties are natural deaths or caused by incidents like minor wall collapses is being investigated by the respective District Collectors," the minister clarified.

Landslides And Waterlogging Disrupt Daily Life

On the widespread impact, the minister noted that heavy rains triggered 62 landslides in the Nilgiris district, all of which have been swiftly cleared by authorities. Tragically, a rock fell on a bus in the district, killing the driver on the spot, while the conductor sustained a fracture.

The government has issued Rs 4 lakh to the driver's family, he added.

Highlighting the administration's prompt response, Sengottaiyan stated that heavy waterlogging in Coimbatore and Tiruppur caused by overnight downpours was entirely drained by 4 am, restoring normalcy.

Heavy downpours & sudden flash floods hit Kodaikanal ghat roads, causing landslides near Shenbaganur & Silver Cascade FallsDozens of tourist vehicles were stranded for nearly two hours before road clearance crews cleared the path https://t.co/gxacXJIAI1 — SaffronSoul (@TheRealDharm) October 24, 2026

He also pointed to the unpredictable nature of the monsoon's cloud movements, saying, "Pudukkottai was given a red alert expecting heavy rain, but not a single drop fell there."

Crop Damage And Tourist Restrictions

Preliminary agricultural assessments indicate that 3,500 acres of crops are currently submerged in Nagapattinam district, according to him.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister KA Sengottaiyan says, "Various measures are being taken regarding the Northeast monsoon, and all departments are working in coordination. Waterlogged areas are being cleared to ensure normal life for the public. In Coimbatore and Tiruppur, roads were waterlogged, and the issue was resolved by 4 AM. In the Nilgiris, waterlogging was reported in 62 places, and that has also been rectified. Work is underway in landslide-affected areas. In one incident, the driver died on the spot, and the conductor is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Rs 4 lakh compensation has been given to the deceased driver's family. 14 people have died so far due to the monsoon, and relief work is being carried out. Another 14 people have died due to lightning strikes. The Western Ghats districts are likely to witness sudden rainfall. In Nagapattinam, 3,500 acres of crops have been submerged, and a survey is underway. No cattle deaths have been reported so far." — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2026

As a precautionary measure, the state has temporarily barred tourist entry into hill stations, including the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, and Yercaud, until the rains subside.

"Locals are permitted to travel only between 6 am and 6 pm with proper authorisation passes issued by the District Collector," Sengottaiyan added.

Flooding Leaves Kodaikanal Residents Struggling

Meanwhile, continuous downpour has severely disrupted daily life in Dindigul district. In the Moonjikkal-Dobikana (Topikkanal) area of Kodaikanal, over 20 houses were flooded, forcing residents to spend sleepless nights safeguarding their belongings and livestock.

Local washermen, whose livelihoods depend on daily work, reported a complete halt in their routine.

"Rainwater has entered our homes, and our livelihood is completely paralysed. We request the municipality and the state government to build a retaining wall on both sides of the water channel to prevent this recurring issue," Ganesan, a local washerman, told PTI Videos.

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Another resident, Anita Mary, a daily wage worker, highlighted the severe distress caused by the deluge, stating families were forced to sit awake through the night to save their domestic animals.

Damaged Bridge Raises Safety Concerns

Residents also expressed deep concern over a 30-year-old bridge in the area that has developed cracks in the heavy rains. Serving as a crucial link for 600 to 700 families, locals warned that if the structure collapses, the neighbourhood would be completely isolated, cutting off emergency access for ambulances.

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Monsoon Rains Boost Reservoir Water Levels

The active monsoon has also brought a significant surge in inflows to the state's reservoirs.

In the neighbouring Theni district, the water level at the Vaigai Dam in Andipatti reached the 50-foot mark (full depth 71 feet) after a gap of nine months, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)