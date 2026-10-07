IndiGo Flight Hit By Lightning Mid-Air, Lands Safely In Lucknow | X @kanpurtak

An IndiGo flight operating from Patna to Lucknow suffered a lightning strike mid-air, damaging the aircraft's nose.

The flight, 6E925, was carrying 104 passengers and six crew members when it was struck by lightning during the journey. Despite the incident, the pilots managed to land the aircraft safely at Lucknow airport.

The flight landed eight minutes ahead of its scheduled arrival time. All 104 passengers and six crew members on board are safe, with no injuries reported.

Following the incident, the aircraft has been grounded and will remain out of service until it receives the necessary regulatory clearance.