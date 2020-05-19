Cyclone Amphan: Odisha begins evacuating people

Bhubaneswar: The District Collectors of cyclone Amphan vulnerable areas had started evacuating people as the cyclone was likely to make landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh on May 20, said the Odisha government, here on Monday. "As per the latest report from the Collectors, evacuation of people from vulnerable areas has started. We are targeting to complete all evacuation work by tomorrow (Tuesday) afterno­on,” said Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena.

About 600 multi-purpose cyclone shelters and 7,092 other permanent buildings with cumulative capacity to accommodate nearly 12 lakh people have been identified in 12 districts. It has been directed to arra­nge adequate food, drinking water, lighting, sanitation and health facility at shelters and keep the tower light, chainsaw and emergency equipment ready to meet any eventuality.

Odisha chief secy Asit Tripathy said the government was taking all the measures even though cyclone Ampan might not make landfall in the state. "Given our past experiences, we are not taking it lightly. Preparations are in full swing to meet any eventuality,” he said.