CWC holds 4-hour long meeting; Sonia Gandhi to stay on as Congress Chief

There was no dramatic outcome at the marathon four-and-a-half-hour meeting of the CWC – the Congress apex decision making body -- amid demands for advancing the date of organisational elections, the need for course correction, more so in view of the recent electoral rout, and addressing the nagging question of leadership inertia.

Instead, the deliberations played out as per script and it was announced that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the party president.

The party not only unanimously reaffirmed its faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi but it further requested her "to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses and effect necessary & comprehensive organisational changes in order to take on the political challenges." To some political observers, this was a clear indication that it will be status quo for some time to come.

In a statement after the brainstorming, the party’s national spokesperson said: "We could not effectively expose the misrule of the BJP governments in four States and overcome the anti-incumbency in Punjab in the short time available to the party after effecting a change of leadership.’’ The spokesperson was further quoted as saying by a TV channel that a ‘shivir’ will be called to discuss further issues after the end of Parliament session.

According to electronic media sources, Sonia said some people thought that the Gandhis were responsible for the party’s dismal performance in the assembly elections and, if that was the case, they were ready to make any “sacrifice" to ensure the organisation’s success.

Ahead of the meeting, as is the ritual, the chorus for making Rahul Gandhi the Congress president yet again reared its head with loyalists voicing their support. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot even suggested that no one was taking on PM Modi as Rahul Gandhi does.

"The prime minister starts his speech by targeting Rahul Gandhi: you can understand its import. All of us want that Rahul ji should take on the mantle of party leadership," Gehlot told reporters.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar also rallied around.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 11:50 PM IST