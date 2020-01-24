CTET 2020 notification PDF released at ctet.nic.in; Registrations begin today

CBSE released its official notification PDF of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2020 exam at ctet.nic.in. The CTET registration begins today from january 24, 2020, eligible candidates can fill the CTET July 2020 application form from the directly link provided below.

The Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) is the eligibility exam for aspiring teachers. The exam qualifies you to get a teaching job in any school across India.

The CTET exam qualifies you to apply for various teaching jobs at KVS/NVS/Army School/DSSSB/ERDO and other schools.

You can download the CTET July 2020 Notification PDF from here: https://ctet.nic.in/webinfo/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=224&iii=Y

Here’s how to apply for the CTET July 2020 exam:

Step 1: Visit ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CTET 2020 Registration

Step 3: Enter the required details to get your CTET 2020 Registration Number

Step 4: Fill your educational qualification, work experience, personal details and other required details

Step 5: Upload scanned images of your picture and signature

Step 6: Pay CTET Exam Fee

Step 7: Submit & Save confirmation page

CTET Application Fee 2020 for GEN/OBC/SC/ST

Paper I or Paper II

GEN/OBC: Rs 700

SC/ST/PwD: Rs 350

Paper I and Paper II

GEN/OBC: Rs 1200

SC/ST/PwD: Rs 600

The CTET July 2020 exam will be held in two parts: Paper 1 and Paper 2. The CTET Paper 1 is for Class 1 to 5 teachers and CTET Paper 2 is for Class 6 to 8 teachers. Candidates who want to teach students of class 1 to class 8 need to appear both the papers. They would also have to pay fees for both the papers.