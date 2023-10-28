 Cross-Border Love Affair: Bangladeshi Woman Lands In Tripura Jail After Illegally Entering India With Lover
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCross-Border Love Affair: Bangladeshi Woman Lands In Tripura Jail After Illegally Entering India With Lover

Cross-Border Love Affair: Bangladeshi Woman Lands In Tripura Jail After Illegally Entering India With Lover

Police said Nur Jalal (34), who is a quack doctor and resident of Churaibari in north Tripura along the Assam-Tripura border, a few months back illegally went to Moulvibazar district of Bangladesh to heal people there through traditional practices.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
Bangladeshi Woman Lands In Tripura Jail After Illegally Entering India With Lover | Twitter | EastMojo

Agartala, October 27: A 24-year-old Bangladeshi woman was sent to jail in Tripura following a court order for illegally crossing over to India with her paramour, the police said on Friday. Police said Nur Jalal (34), who is a quack doctor and resident of Churaibari in north Tripura along the Assam-Tripura border, a few months back illegally went to Moulvibazar district of Bangladesh to heal people there through traditional practices.

He fell in love with a married woman and a mother of two children

During Jalal's stay in Bangladesh, he fell in love with a married woman and a mother of two children. The couple on Thursday entered into Tripura and police acting on a tip-off arrested the woman but her paramour managed to flee.

Jalal used to visit Bangladesh frequently without any valid passport

Locals told the police that Jalal used to visit Bangladesh frequently without any valid passport and travel document to collect various roots of trees, herbs and medicinal plants for pursuing his profession. The couple eloped a week ago and entered India through the clandestine route on Thursday.

The court remanded her to 14 days of judicial custody

On Friday, the woman was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate of north Tripura and the court remanded her to 14 days of judicial custody for illegally entering India and directed the police to nab Jalal.

Read Also
Another Cross-Border Love: Pakistani Woman Marries Jodhpur Man Virtually, Likely To Get Indian Visa...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023: Election Commission Extends Voting Timing To 11 Hours For First Time...

Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023: Election Commission Extends Voting Timing To 11 Hours For First Time...

Cash For Query Case: 'It Would Be Imperative & In Interest Of Natural Justice To Be Allowed To...

Cash For Query Case: 'It Would Be Imperative & In Interest Of Natural Justice To Be Allowed To...

Cross-Border Love Affair: Bangladeshi Woman Lands In Tripura Jail After Illegally Entering India...

Cross-Border Love Affair: Bangladeshi Woman Lands In Tripura Jail After Illegally Entering India...

Adultery Law May Come Back With Added Provisions

Adultery Law May Come Back With Added Provisions

Allahabad HC Rules Liking An Obscene Post On Social Media Not An Offence

Allahabad HC Rules Liking An Obscene Post On Social Media Not An Offence