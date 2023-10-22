Crackdown On Madrasa Funding: UP ATS To Investigate Sources Of Foreign & Domestic Donations At 24,000 Institutions

Representational photo | File

Lucknow: A three member team from Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh will look into the funding of the recognised and unrecognised madrasas of the state. The ATS team has been asked to probe the sources of foreign as well as domestic donations being received by these madrasas.

The Additional Director General (ADG) of UP ATS, Mohit Agarwal, will head the three member investigation team that includes Superintendent of Police (SP), Cyber Crime, Triveni Singh and Director of Minority Welfare J Reebha.

Funding of 24,000 madrasas to be investigated

As per the notification issued by the Home Department of the UP government regarding the ATS probe, the funding of all 24,000 existing madrasas would be looked into. It may be mentioned that the state government had conducted a survey of the madrasas of UP on 12 points. During this survey it was found that many madrasas on the Nepal border were unable to disclose their source of income.

Some madrasas allegedly received donations from other countries

The survey found financial irregularity in the madrasas situated in the Balrampur, Shrawasti, Maharajganj, Bahraich and Lakhimpur districts. The management of most of the madrasas in these districts had claimed that their source of income is from the donations coming from the cities like Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad. Besides, they had admitted to getting donations from the foreign countries. After this survey the department of minority welfare had asked the state government to conduct a proper probe into the funding of all the Madrasas of the state.

According to the officials of the Home Department, the ATS team will go into the details of the funding of all the existing madrasas in UP and their sources. At present, there are 16,513 recognised and around 7,500 unrecognised Madrasas running in UP. During the survey of the minority welfare department, around 4,000 madrasas were unable to give satisfactory answers regarding their funding sources. Most of such madrasas were in the districts bordering Nepal.

Read Also AI To Be Included In Curriculum For Madrasa Students In UP

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)