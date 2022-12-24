COVID Update: Centre asks states & UTs to focus on operationalisation & maintenance of oxygen plants amid surge in cases

Photo by BL Soni

New Delhi: In a statement issued on Saturday by Dr Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary of Health for all States and Union Territory, he on behalf of Centre explained the importance of medical oxygen and threw ligh on the possible measures to be carried out in handling it.

Centre asked states & Union Territories to focus on operationalisation & maintenance of Oxygen Plants and its supply, also conduct mock drills in order to tackle the emerging COVID-19 situation.

Centre asks states & UTs to focus on operationalisation & maintenance of Oxygen Plants and its supply, conduct mock drills to tackle emerging #COVID19 situation @fpjindia pic.twitter.com/jVf4Yyg9WB — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) December 24, 2022

The statement issued by Ministry of Health and Family welfare stated the following:

Medical Oxygen is an important and vital resource in all clinical setting, particularly during pandemic management. Reliable oxygen supply is critical for saving lives during patient care and COVID-19 management.

2. During COVID pandemic, Government of India has supported States/UTs by installing and commissioning PSA Plants, Oxygen Concentrators, Oxygen Cylinders, and other oxygen related infrastructure to ensure availability of medical oxygen at a cost effective and reliable manner in public health facilities across the Country. The Support for ventilators was also extended by Gol to ensure better patient management.

3. This Ministry holds weekly review meeting with all States/UTS to ensure that all these medical oxygen equipments are well setup and function properly. In addition to this, Ministry also facilities resolution of the technical issues being faced by States/UTs. SoPs on rational use of oxygen has been shared with all States/UTS dated 25th April 2021 by MoHFW. Also, various trainings were conducted to ensure skilled human resource to optimally maintain these equipments.

4. Though the Covid cases in the Country are low and not surging as of now, but to face any challenges arising in future, the operationalisation and maintenance of these medical infrastructure is of utmost importance. Therefore, you are requested to direct all the concerned departments to ensure:

i. PSA plants are kept fully functional and regular mock drills are being conducted to check them.

ii. The availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in the health facilities and uninterrupted supply chain for their refilling should be ensured.

Adequate Inventory of Oxygen Cylinders along with backup stocks and robust refilling system is maintained.

iv. Availability of functional Life Support Equipments such as Ventilators, BIPAP and SpO2 systems along with their consumables is there.

v. Oxygen control rooms should be reinvigorated at States/UTS level for prompt resolutions of oxygen related issues and challenges.

vi. On-boarding of all healthcare facilities utilizing oxygen to ODAS platform for daily oxygen demand and consumption be monitored for implemetation.

"I am confident that with timely preparation and responsiveness, we will be able to meet the challenges associated with Covid-19, if any, that arise in future," said Dr Manohar Agnani.