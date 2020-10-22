COVID-19 vaccine to be ready for sale by December? Here’s what Health Ministry had to say

Many companies across the globe are racing to develop a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine because the world needs it. While companies are busy developing the COVID-19 vaccine, the Indian government expects that the COVID-19 vaccine to be ready for sale by December if clinical trials are successful, reported Live Mint.

A senior health ministry official told Live Mint that it depends on how the trials go and when the vaccines get regulatory approval. "But the earliest it is expected in late December or January," the official said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India's contribution will be critical to fighting COVID-19, especially when it comes to making vaccines for the whole world, assuring that the government has accorded top-most priority to research and manufacturing to ensure that the vaccine reaches the last person.