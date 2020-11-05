COVID-19 vaccine likely to be available by Jan, says Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer (CEO), Serum Institute of India, has said that a safe and effective vaccine against coronavirus may be available in the country by early next year.

In an interview to Mint, Adar Poonawalla said that a COVID-19 vaccine is expected by January 2021 if trials succeed and approvals from regulatory bodies are in place in time. “Based on the success of the trials in India and the United Kingdom, and if approvals from regulatory bodies are in place in time, then we can expect the vaccine to be available in India by January 2021, only if its proven immunogenic and efficacious,” Poonawalla told the Mint.

Serum Institute of India has been in the spotlight for the past few months as it is to manufacture the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca in India. It began trials in the country in August-end and in last week of September, the third phase of human clinical trial began at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune.