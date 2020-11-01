Govt asks states to have 3-tier plan for COVID-19 vaccine

The Centre has asked the states and Union Territories to put in place a three-tier mechanism to facilitate the Covid-19 vaccine drive and guard against misinformation and rumours that could impact community acceptance of the inoculation against the coronavirus that has so far claimed nearly 1.21 lakh lives across the country.

In a letter dated October 26, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has said that the introduction of the vaccine will likely span over a year, with health workers being the first target. "Therefore, it is important to create a strong advisory and coordination mechanism at state and district levels to guide the process of Covid-19 vaccine introduction” it said.

The three tiers will comprise a state steering committee, headed by the chief secretary, a state task force, headed by the principal secretary (health), and a district task force, led by the district magistrate. The panels should meet at a minimum frequency of once a month, once a fortnight, and once a week, respectively, the letter adds.