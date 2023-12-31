 COVID-19 Update: India Reports 841 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 3 Deaths in Past 24 Hours
Three new fatalities due to Covid, one each from Kerala, Karnataka and Bihar, have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
Representative Image | File

India has logged 841 new cases of COVID-19, the highest in 227 days, while the number of active cases of the infection have been recorded at 4,309, the health ministry said on Sunday. Three new fatalities due to Covid, one each from Kerala, Karnataka and Bihar, have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

Covid cases in India are increasing due to the new variety and cold weather conditions

India had recorded 865 new days on May 19. The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but cases have again gone up after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions. The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 4.5 crore people getting infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths in about four years since then across the country. 

In India, nearly 4.4 crore people recovered from covid 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website. According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country. 

