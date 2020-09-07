COVID-19 tally: India is ahead of Brazil

India's COVID-19 tally went past 41 lakh on Sunday with a record 90,632 people being infected in a single day. With that, India has overtaken Brazil to become the country with the second-largest number of people infected with novel coronavirus.Brazil, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organisation, has 40.41 lakh infected cases.

Only the US, where more than 60 lakh people have so far been infected, is ahead of India. This is the first time that India has reported over 90,000 new cases.While Brazil had reported a daily spike of 31,199 on September 5, the US had recorded a daily surge of 47,725 on the same day.

India’s spike on September 6 of 90,632 was way ahead of the daily tally in the other two countries on September 5 for which figures were available.Redemption lies for India perhaps in the fact that 31,80,865 people have also recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 77.32 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.On Sunday, the death toll climbed to 70,626 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 1,065 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country. (As per data updated at 8 am Sunday.) The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has, however, declined to 1.72 per cent.