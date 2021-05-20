COVID-19 surge: PM Modi to interact with district magistrates, field officials of 10 states today

New Delhi: Amid the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Modi will interact with the district magistrates (DMs) and field officials of 10 States today.

"PM Modi will interact with the DMs and field officials of 10 States-Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh today", informed an official statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with field officials from states and districts about their experience in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.