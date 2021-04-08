COVID-19: PM Modi calls for four-day vaccination festival; urges states to inoculate maximum number of eligible beneficiaries

Asserting that the nation has much more resources to battle the virus, PM Modi has called upon the states to observe a "vaccine festival" between April 11 and 14 to inoculate the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries. He also stressed on the need for creating micro-containment zones and extensive testing to combat the second wave of Coronavirus. Another mantra is night curfew. ‘‘The world has also accepted night curfew. Curfew makes people remember that they are living in the age of Corona. It is good that we promote Night Curfew as 'Corona Curfew'. This will not affect work too much," the Prime Minister said.

37 DOCTORS +VE AFTER JAB: At least 37 doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi have tested positive. While 32 of them have mild symptoms and are in home isolation, five are admitted in the hospital. All the 37 doctors who have tested positive were vaccinated.