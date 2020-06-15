COVID-19 pandemic: Punjab seeks over Rs 80,000 crore aid from Centre

Stressing that the coronavirus challenge is likely to stay for long, the Punjab government sought a fiscal aid of over Rs 80,000 crore from the Centre to 'save lives and secure lovelihoods'.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed towards a 'large-scale devastation and distress' caused to the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Centre's urgent intervention was needed to avert any major socio-economic upheaval in the coming future, as also to assure our next generations of safe living and security of livelihood," said the CM demanding an aid of Rs 80,845 crore.

Singh also emphasised the need for 'administrative, structural and even statutory changes' to ensure the safety and security of people in the new normal, given that the pandemic is here to stay for a long time.