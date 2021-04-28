COVID-19: Oxygen Express delivers 510 MT of oxygen to UP, Maharashtra, Delhi, MP

New Delhi: As India fights against COVID-19, Indian Railways' Oxygen Express delivered 510 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Haryana government has also requested railways for Oxygen Express. Currently, tankers are being loaded in Faridabad, which will be sent for filling to Rourkela. As of now, it is planned that 2 Oxygen Express with a capacity of 5 tankers each will be run specifically for Haryana.