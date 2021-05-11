COVID-19 norms goes for a toss as thousands attend UP cleric's funeral; case filed

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, a large number of crowd was seen at a funeral of an Islamic cleric, Abdul Hamid Mohammad Salimul Qadri, in Badaun district on Sunday.

According to a report by the NDTV, the police have launched investigations into the incident after filing a First Information Report (FIR) on Monday. The cops filed a case against unknown persons after an alleged video of the funeral went viral on social media. In the video, thousands of followers of the cleric were seen flouting social distancing norms and other COVID-19 protocols issued by the state government while attending funerals.

As per the report, few people were seen wearing masks while the rest of the crowd was seen without them.