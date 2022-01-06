COVID-19: Next 15 days crucial for West Bengal, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the next 15 days are crucial for the state and also said that her administration is ready to tackle any disaster.

“There are people who are still not wearing masks. If people are not aware of their own health then the administration cannot force them by just imposing fine. The police should take strict action against those who are breaking the pandemic protocols,” said Mamata.

Asking people to stay indoors, the Chief Minister also clarified that she is not affected by Covid.

“Next 15 days are crucial for the state. Currently, 45417 people are affected in the state and the positivity rate is 21.17 percent. We have readied 32268 beds. My drivers are Covid positive for which I didn’t attend Nabanna and also the present situation demands work from home for everyone,” added the Chief Minister.

Mamata also claimed that state Health Secretary Narayan Nigam is constantly monitoring the situation.

“More than being fatal, this Omicron variant is contagious. Several people are being affected. This time Bharat Sevashram will fail to give volunteers at Gangasagar Mela as most of their volunteers are down in Covid,” added Mamata.

Urging them to deploy and add local volunteers at every inter-state border, Mamata said that RT-PCR is compulsory before entering Bengal.

“Most of the doctors and police are being affected for which local volunteers are needed to be deployed at the border. On Thursday, Kolkata CP Vineet Goel also got affected. There are 139 micro containment zones and 403 total containment zones and if needed more containment zones and restrictions will be imposed in days to come,” further mentioned Mamata.

Number of persons affected in last 7 days

a) Positive- 45,417 during 30-12-2021 to 5-1- 2022

b) Admitted- 2,920 during 30-12-2021 to 5-1- 2022

Total vaccinated so far- 10,77,64,007 persons

a) 1st dose (18 and above)- 6,54,04,132

b)1st dose (15 yr- 18)- 4,56,138

c) 2nd dose (18 and above)- 4,19,03,737

Covid-19 status in West Bengal

• Positivity Rate has increased to 23.17%

• No. of daily cases has increased to 14,022

• No. of active cases have increased to 33,042

• Average daily tests have increased to 60,511

• Discharge Rate – 96.85%

• Fatality Rate – 1.18%

• Total no. of people in home isolation – 30,881

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 09:50 PM IST