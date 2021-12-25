e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 7,189 new COVID-19 cases, 387 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron case tally at 415
Advertisement

India

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 09:54 AM IST

LIVE COVID-19 Live Updates: Omicron spread in 108 countries and over 1.5 lakh patients in a month

Umpire tests positive, opening ODI between USA and Ireland cancelled
FPJ Web Desk
| File Picture

| File Picture

Advertisement
25 December 2021 09:53 AM IST

Omicron up to 70% less likely to need hospital care

People getting infected with Omicron are 50 per cent to 70 per cent less likely to need hospital care compared with previous Covid-19 variants, says an analysis.

25 December 2021 09:53 AM IST

Umpire tests positive, opening ODI between USA and Ireland cancelled

The opening One-day International between Ireland and the USA men's team on December 26 has been cancelled due to a positive COVID case in the umpiring team for the matches.

25 December 2021 09:53 AM IST

Omicron spread in 108 countries and over 1.5 lakh patients in a month

Within one month Omicron has spread over 108 countries and have reported 151,368 cases and 26 deaths.

ALSO READ

Omicron scare: Mumbai could see rise in COVID-19 cases, say experts Omicron scare: Mumbai could see rise in COVID-19 cases, say experts

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Advertisement