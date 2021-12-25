Omicron up to 70% less likely to need hospital care
People getting infected with Omicron are 50 per cent to 70 per cent less likely to need hospital care compared with previous Covid-19 variants, says an analysis.
Umpire tests positive, opening ODI between USA and Ireland cancelled
The opening One-day International between Ireland and the USA men's team on December 26 has been cancelled due to a positive COVID case in the umpiring team for the matches.
Omicron spread in 108 countries and over 1.5 lakh patients in a month
Within one month Omicron has spread over 108 countries and have reported 151,368 cases and 26 deaths.
