Omicron variant: Former Puducherry CM requests PM Modi to allow booster dose for fully vaccinated
Former Chief Minister of Puducherry, V Narayanasamy has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow booster dose for people jabbed with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Allow booster dose for healthcare, front line workers, writes Telangana Health Minister to Union Health Ministry
Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to reduce the gap between the two doses of Covishield and allow booster dose for frontline workers in view of emerging COVID-19 variants. (ANI)
Canada's Covid-19 cases surpass 1.8 mn
Canada reported 2,538 new Covid cases on Friday afternoon, raising the cumulative total to 1,801,405 cases with 29,747 deaths, according to CTV.
Ontario, the most populous province with 14 million residents in Canada, reported 1,031 new cases and four deaths, Xinhua news agency reported.
Omicron will impact int'l tourist footfalls to Goa, says Minister
The emergence of the new Covid variant Omicron will impact international tourist footfalls in Goa, the state's Ports Minister Michael Lobo has said.
Lobo, who runs a chain of tourism related businesses in the state, on Friday also said that Goa would have to adopt a 'wait and watch' approach before deciding its next course of action in the tourism sector.
Chinese mainland reports 75 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 75 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its report on Saturday.
UK records more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases
Britain registered 50,584 new Covid-19 infections bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 10,379,647, according to official figures released on Friday.
Bengaluru doctor infected with Omicron doing fine
The Bengaluru based anesthesiologist doctor, one among the first two persons to be detected with the new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron' in the country is doing fine now. His primary contacts are his wife, an ophthalmologist; daughter and another doctor who is also an ophthalmologist, are also recovering well, according to sources in the health department. (IANS)
