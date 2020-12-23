COVID-19 latest updates: With 23,950 new coronavirus cases, India's tally rises to 1,00,99,066 - Here is state-wise data

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,99,066 with 23,950 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96.63 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,46,444 with 333 new fatalities. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,63,382 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.69 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the second consecutive day. There are 2,89,240 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.86 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 16,42,68,721 samples have been tested up to December 22 with 10,98,164 samples being tested on Tuesday.