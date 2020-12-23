'India ka number kab ayegaa, Modi ji?': Rahul Gandhi seeks answer from govt on COVID-19 vaccine status

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sought to know from the government when COVID-19 vaccination process will start in India as multiple countries have started giving the jabs.

According to a Bloomberg tracker, more than 2.4 million (24 lakh) people in six countries have received the first COVID-19 shots. With nearly 7.7 lakh vaccinations, the US is ahead of the other countries in the mission while China and the UK are next.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi said many countries started COVID-19 vaccinations and asked the Centre when will it start in India.

His tweet read: "23 lakh people in the world have already received Covid vaccinations. China, US, UK, Russia have started... India ka number kab ayegaa, Modi ji? (When will India's turn come, Modi ji)."