COVID-19 latest updates: With 23,067 new cases, India's coronavirus tally rises to 1,01,46,845

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,01,46,845 with 23,067 new infections being reported in a day, while recoveries have crossed the 97-lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The death toll increased to 1,47,092 with 336 new fatalities. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,17,834, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.77 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload in the country remained below three lakh for the fourth consecutive day. There are 2,81,919 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitutes 2.78 per cent of the total caseload, according to Union Health Ministry data.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,63,05,762 samples have been tested up to December 24, including 9,97,396 on Thursday.

Of the 336 new fatalities, 89 were reported from Maharashtra, 37 from Delhi, 32 from West Bengal, and 22 each from Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.