COVID-19 latest updates: With 14,256 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbs to 1,06,39,684

With 14,256 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,06,39,684 on Saturday, according to the Union health ministry.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 1,53,184, with the novel coronavirus claiming 152 more lives in the country in a span of 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.44 per cent.

There are 1,85,662 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country currently, which accounts for only 1.78 per cent of the total caseload, according to Union health ministry data. While 1,03,00,838 patients have recuperated so far in the country, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.81 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,09,85,119 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease in the country, including 8,37,095 on Friday.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.