COVID-19 latest updates: India reports 17,407 new cases, 89 deaths in last 24 hours

The daily new cases of COVID-19 in India were recorded above 17,000 after a little over one month taking the total tally of cases to 1,11,56,923, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

A total of 17,407 infections were reported in a day. The death toll increased to 1,57,435 with 89 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The COVID-19 active caseload has increased to 1,73,413 which comprises 1.55 per cent of the total infections, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,26,075 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.03 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.41 per cent.

According to the ministry's data till March 4, a total of 1,66,16,048 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

A total of 21,91,78,908 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to March 3, of these, 7,75,631 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.