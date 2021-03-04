As Covaxin trial shows 81% efficacy, a look at other COVID-19 vaccines in India

It news that is likely to increase the number of people ready to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19, Covaxin has released data from it's Phase 3 trials. The vaccine that is being made by Bharat Biotech and ICMR has shown an interim vaccine efficacy of 81%.

While Covaxin has been used in India's vaccination drive for the last two months, third phase trials had still been underway. Trials for the third phase was jointly initiated by ICMR and BBIL in November last year and conducted on a total of 25,800 individuals across 21 sites. The vaccine has improved upon the projections put forth by the company itself, far exceeding previous guidance of around 60% efficacy.

The Phase 3 study enrolled participants between 18-98 years of age, including 2,433 over the age of 60 and 4,500 with comorbidities. The first interim analysis is based on 43 cases, of which 36 cases of COVID-19 were observed in the placebo group versus 7 cases observed in the COVAXIN group, resulting in a point estimate of vaccine efficacy of 80.6%.

At present there are only two vaccines that have been approved for inoculation in India. The second, Covishield has been developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca and is being manufactured in India by the Serum Institute. Trials conducted in UK, Brazil and South Africa have indicated an efficacy of of 76%. According to a press note from AstraZeneca, the vaccine efficacy increased to 82% with variation in the dosage gap.