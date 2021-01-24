COVID-19 latest updates: India reports 14,849 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 1,06,54,533

India's COVID-19 caseload has gone up to 1,06,54,533 with 14,849 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 1,53,339 with 155 more fatalities, the Union Health Ministry's data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,03,16,786, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.83 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload of the country remained below two lakh for the fifth consecutive day. There are 1,84,408 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country currently, which account for 1.73 per cent of its total caseload, the data stated.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

As countrywide COVID-19 inoculation program is going on, a total of 15,82,201 individuals got vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 7,81,752 samples were tested on January 23 making the cumulative total number of samples tested reach 19,17,66,871.