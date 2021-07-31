COVID-19: Karnataka extends imposed guidelines by another 15 days

Karnataka's newly elected chief minister Basavaraj Bommai today reviewed COVID-19 status of 8 districts today. The CM has instructed District Collectors to take care of it.

The chief minister speaking about the precautions for coronavirus said that medical infrastructure has to be improved in these districts and vaccination has to be done.

Bommai also met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and appealed to him for vaccines supply. "I have requested to increase it to 1.5 crores so that we can vaccinate 5 lakh people daily," he added.

He also said, "Resorts - homestay bookings have to be done only after the mandatory procurement of negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours."

As the cases of COVID-19, the government on Saturday revised its Covid guidelines to make a negative RTPCR result not older than 72 hours mandatory for those entering the state from Kerala and Maharashtra. The government today issued a revised circular in the same regards.

The RT-PCR tests is for all those travelling into the state by flights, trains, buses, and personal transport, the government circular said.

"Airlines shall issue boarding passes only to passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificates not older than 72 hours," it said. Similar guidelines have been issued for railway authorities and conductors of buses.