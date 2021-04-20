COVID-19: Jammu & Kashmir enforces new guidelines to curb spread of virus; 10 pm to 6 am night curfew extended to all 20 districts

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on April 20 extended the ongoing night curfew to all municipal and urban local body limits in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases. The order and guidelines related to the curfew were announced by the Lieutenant Governor's office in a series of tweets.

"The night curfew shall be extended to all municipal and urban local body limits of all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. It was already in force in eight districts earlier, from 10 pm to 6 am," the LG office tweeted.

It also said that public transport (matadors/mini-buses/buses) shall be permitted to ply only at 50 per cent of its authorised seating capacity. The district superintendents of police shall ensure compliance to this effect, it added.

"Only 50 per cent shops in market complexes/bazaars/malls within the municipal limits/urban local body limits shall be open on an alternate basis through a rotation system," it said in another tweet.