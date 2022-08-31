COVID-19 is much around us so take booster dose, says NTAGI's Dr NK Arora

Dr. NK Arora , Chairman, Covid working group, NTAGI | ANI

"COVID-19 is very much around us and there is quite a significant transmission of viruses going on," said Dr. NK Arora , Chairman, Covid working group, NTAGI on Wednesday even as India is at the moment not seeing a massive rise in cases.

With 7,231 new infections being reported in a day, India's COVID-19 tally today rose to 4,44,28,393, while the number of active cases came down to 64,667.

Dr NK Arora urged everyone to take precautionary doses as the antibodies decrease after 6-8 months adding that booster doses will act as insurance for our health in the future.

"According to the data, in last 8 months, 90 per cent of patients admitted to hospitals haven't received booster doses," he revealed.

"We do not see a severe form of covid and fortunately the number of deaths is extremely low," Dr Arora said.

As per the health ministry, the active cases comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.67 per cent.

A drop of 1,065 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.55 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,35,852, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 212.39 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

