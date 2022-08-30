Mumbai: Stopped due to Covid, BMC restarts idol-making workshop for students | (PTI Photo)

In another effort to raise awareness about eco-friendly Ganesh festival celebrations, the BMC recently organised workshops for students from civic-run schools. Around 360 students participated in the events held in Kandivali, Andheri, Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Fort. Of them, 30 were selected for further competition, which was held at Lower Parel. Finally, seven students were selected as the best idol makers.

The education department of the BMC conducts such a workshop every year. However, it couldn't be arranged in the last two years owing to COVID disruption.

For the past few years, the civic body has been relentlessly propagating the use of idols made from Shadu Mati or natural clay in place of busts made from plaster of Paris (PoP). The moulds made from PoP don't easily dissolve in the water, and they are also unable to support any kind of aquatic life or vegetation. As a result, the BMC is urging people to use Shadu clay Ganesh idols instead.