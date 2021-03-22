COVID-19 in West Bengal: Thought of second complete lockdown leaves people petrified

Kolkata: With the second wave of COVID 19 affecting the country again, many states have either started night curfew or weekend lockdowns to break the chain.

West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandhopadhyay met with all the District Magistrates to discuss upon the increasing Covid cases in poll-bound West Bengal.

According to West Bengal secretariat sources, the meeting ended with a not that all the political parties will have to maintain covid protocols before holding the rallies and meetings to woo the voters.

“Social distancing, wearing of masks, and using sanitizers should be maintained during the public rallies in the state. More tests will be conducted and measures towards early vaccination will also be taken,” said the Nabanna sources.

According to the information by the West Bengal health department total active cases in the state stand at 5,80,999 with 368 new cases on March 22, and the number of total deaths till March 22 in West Bengal stands to 10,310.

Notably, everyone’s life came to a standstill after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 21 days of complete lockdown on March 24 following the increase in Covid 19 cases.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Tapas Roy, a newspaper vendor said that he gets petrified even at the very thought of complete lockdown as due to poverty, he had to sell his property at a nominal price.

“There was no food at my house. My job was halted and I didn’t know how to make both ends meet. People are saying just because the election is about to start so there will not be any lockdown now but after the results, there is a high probability that there will be another lockdown. If that happens I don’t have anything more to sell except my kidneys,” cried Tapas.