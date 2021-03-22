From Sonia Gandhi to Manmohan Singh, here's full list of Congress' star campaigners for third phase of West Bengal Assembly polls

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury released the party's election manifesto 'Banglar Disha' for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Chowdhury launched the manifesto at the party's state headquarters in Kolkata.

The party has eight distinct promises for the state, focusing on "long-term development" as opposed to "dole politics", said Chowdhury. He urged the citizens of West Bengal to vote for the Left-Congress-ISF coalition, the clear "alternative", for a better future.

The release of Congress' poll manifesto comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its 'Sankalp Patra for Sonar Bangla'.