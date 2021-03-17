5 lakh jobs annually, income for all families, student credit cards and more: Mamata Banerjee releases TMC manifesto

Kolkata: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday released the party's election manifesto. While releasing the manifesto the West Bengal Chief Minister said that their manifesto is not a political manifesto but a development-oriented manifesto.

“This is a manifesto of the people, for the people, and by the people. I humbly present my 10 ‘ongikars (promises)’ to build a stronger and more prosperous Bengal so that the wheels of development keep moving forward in the third term of our government. The aim is just one, to sustain Bengal as one of the leading states in the country,” said Mamata.

TMC supremo also said that the government will work towards decreasing unemployment.

“If voted to power then the TMC government will create 5 lakh jobs in a year. For the first time, every family in Bengal will be extended a minimum basic income. Under this, 1.6 crore general category families will get rupees 500 a month, whereas SC, ST category families will get rupees 1,000 and it will be transferred to the woman head of a family for women empowerment. We will set up 10 lakh new MSMEs and 2000 new big industrial units in the next five years,” added Mamata Banerjee.

Mentioning that the TMC schemes like Kanyashree and Sabujshree have won laurels across the world, the West Bengal Chief Minister also claimed that the TMC government would start student credit cards where all the students can avail loan up to 10 lakh with a minimum interest of four percent.

“We will also set up a special board for the development of Terai and Dooars region in north Bengal. A special Task Force will also be set up to examine and propose of OBC status to all the communities which are not recognized as OBCs like Mahishya, Tili, Tamul, and Sahas. Monthly subsidy of the farmers will also increase from six thousand to 10 thousand,” added the TMC supremo.

Notably, the West Bengal Chief Minister in every public rally has been saying that from June the TMC government will also implement ‘Duare Ration’ (Ration at doorstep) where people will get ration even without going to the shop.

Slamming the BJP-led Central government, the TMC supremo claimed that ‘BJP is high voltage virus party’.

Earlier this day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a public rally at Jhargram said the BJP is bringing goons from other states ahead of polls for booth capturing.

“The TMC government has brought peace in Jhargram. I have built many bridges in this district and named them after ‘Bhasaraghat Bridge’ and ‘Raghunath Mahato Bridge’ to show my respect to people of the backward caste,” mentioned Banerjee.

Claiming that earlier CPI (M) used to hit at her which the BJP is copying, the TMC supremo urged even the Left Front supporters to vote for her party to beat the rising BJP in West Bengal.