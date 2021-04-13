COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad HC directs Yogi Adityanath govt to consider lockdown in worst-affected districts

Lucknow: Taking serious note of inadequate medical arrangements to meet the second wave of the coronavirus crisis, the Allahabad High Court has directed the Yogi Adityanath government to consider seriously imposing complete lockdown in worst affected districts.

Hearing a PIL, a two member bench comprising Justice Siddharth Varma and Justice Ajit Kumar ordered the state government to set-up make-shift covid hospitals in open grounds and speed up track, test and treatment policy of the government.

“Lockdown is no solution. But when the infection is spreading like a storm then the government should consider imposing lockdown in districts like Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Varanasi which accounts for maximum active cases,” ordered the two-memer bench.