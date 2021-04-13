COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad HC directs Yogi Adityanath govt to consider lockdown in worst-affected districts

Lucknow: Taking serious note of inadequate medical arrangements to meet the second wave of the coronavirus crisis, the Allahabad High Court has directed the Yogi Adityanath government to consider seriously imposing complete lockdown in worst affected districts.
Hearing a PIL, a two member bench comprising Justice Siddharth Varma and Justice Ajit Kumar ordered the state government to set-up make-shift covid hospitals in open grounds and speed up track, test and treatment policy of the government.
“Lockdown is no solution. But when the infection is spreading like a storm then the government should consider imposing lockdown in districts like Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Varanasi which accounts for maximum active cases,” ordered the two-memer bench.
“Development is for the people of the state but what will you do with the development when people won’t live to see it. The state government should take all necessary steps to save people’s lives,” observed the bench.
The bench warned the police and district officials to face contempt proceedings if they failed to enforce Covid-19 guidelines of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing in public places. The court has fixed April 19 as the next date of hearing.
