COVID-19 in UP: Work from home resumes in four cities after spike in positive cases

Lucknow: After sudden spurt in active cases in the last 24 hours, four cities of Uttar Pradesh – Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur and Prayagraj -- are back to roaster system and work from home in all government and private organizations.
A direction in this regard was issued by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after reviewing the situation arising out of sudden rise in positive cases in these four cities. Now only 50 employees of all government and private organizations will attend offices while the remaining 50 per cent will work from home.
Lucknow remained on top with 4059 active cases reported in the state capital in the last 24 hours against the total number of 12787 positive cases from across the state. The figure of toll has also increased with 23 deaths in Lucknow out of 48 across the state.
The state capital is followed by 1460 cases in Varanasi , Kanpur (983) and Gorakhpur (422). In 15 other cities, over 100 and more active cases were reported.
The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) administration has suspended all OPDs from Saturday after 100 doctors and paramedical staff got Covid-19 infection. Ironically, the majority of these doctors and health workers have been fully vaccinated.
All Covid Management Hospital beds are full and there is a long queue of infected patients waiting for their turn. To meet the crisis, the state administration has made available 600 more beds increasing the number to 3000 covid beds. But it is insufficient considering the number of people testing positive each passing day.
The Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court Justice Govind Mathur tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. He was vaccinated a few days ago. While, the Chairman Sahara Group of Companies Subrata Roy Sahara also tested positive.
In addition to Focussed Vaccination drive, the Chief Minister has set a target of 6 lakh vaccinations per day at 6,000 vaccination centres between April 11 and 14 on Tika Utsav call given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So far over 8.4 million have been given Covid-19 vaccines against the state's population of 24 crores.
