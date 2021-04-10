COVID-19 in UP: Work from home resumes in four cities after spike in positive cases

Lucknow: After sudden spurt in active cases in the last 24 hours, four cities of Uttar Pradesh – Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur and Prayagraj -- are back to roaster system and work from home in all government and private organizations.

A direction in this regard was issued by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after reviewing the situation arising out of sudden rise in positive cases in these four cities. Now only 50 employees of all government and private organizations will attend offices while the remaining 50 per cent will work from home.

Lucknow remained on top with 4059 active cases reported in the state capital in the last 24 hours against the total number of 12787 positive cases from across the state. The figure of toll has also increased with 23 deaths in Lucknow out of 48 across the state.

The state capital is followed by 1460 cases in Varanasi , Kanpur (983) and Gorakhpur (422). In 15 other cities, over 100 and more active cases were reported.

The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) administration has suspended all OPDs from Saturday after 100 doctors and paramedical staff got Covid-19 infection. Ironically, the majority of these doctors and health workers have been fully vaccinated.